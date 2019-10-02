Stocks tumbled again on Wednesday as worries about a weakening global economy boomeranged around the world.

For a second straight day, the S&P 500 dropped to its worst loss in five weeks. The latest wave of selling came after a report showed hiring by U.S. companies slowed more than economists expected last month, with mining and manufacturing particularly weak. It added to worries that shook markets a day earlier, when a reading on U.S. manufacturing growth dropped to its worst level in a decade.