The S&P 500 rose 26.34 points, or 0.9%, to 2,919.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 181.97 points, or 0.7%, to 26,346.01.

The Nasdaq picked up 79.96 points, or 1%, to 7,903.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 6.86 points, or 0.5%, to 1,479.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 32.61 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 227.71 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 78.73 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 21.24 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 412.55 points, or 16.5%.

The Dow is up 3,018.55 points, or 12.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,268.47 points, or 19.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 130.90 points, or 9.7%.

