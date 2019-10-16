On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index lost 5.99 points, or 0.2%, to 2,989.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 22.82 points, or 0.1%, to 27,001.98.

The Nasdaq fell 24.52 points, or 0.3%, to 8,124.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks added 1.76 points, or 0.1%, at 1,525.06.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 19.42 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 185.39 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 67.14 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.16 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 482.84 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 3,674.52 points, or 15.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,488.91 points, or 22.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 176.50 points, or 13.1%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD