On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.53 points, or 0.3%, to 3,004.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 45.85 points, or 0.2%, to 26,833.95.

The Nasdaq composite added 15.50 points, or 0.2%, to 8,119.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 1.99 points, or 0.1%, to 1,552.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.32 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 63.75 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 30.25 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.37 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 497.67 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is up 3,506.49 points, or 15%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,484.52 points, or 22.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 204.30 points, or 15.1%.

