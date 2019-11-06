The Nasdaq fell 24.05, or 0.3%, to 8,410.63.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 10.07, or 0.6%, to 1,589.54.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 9.87 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is up 145.20 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 24.23 points, or 0.3%
The Russell 2000 is up 0.21 points, or less than 0.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 569.93 points, or 22.7%.
The Dow is up 4,165.10 points, or 17.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,775.35 points, or 26.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 240.98 points, or 17.9%.
