On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 11.72 points, or 0.4%, to 3,108.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 112.93 points, or 0.4%, to 27,821.09.

The Nasdaq slid 43.93, or 0.5%, to 8,526.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 6.68 points, or 0.4%, to 1,591.61.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12 points, or 0.4%.

AD

The Dow is down 183.80 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 14.10 points, or 0.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 4.85 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 601.61 points, or 24%.

The Dow is up 4,493.63 points, or 19.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,891.46 points, or 28.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 243.05 points, or 18%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD