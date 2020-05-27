On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 44.36 points, or 1.5%, to 3,036.13.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 553.16 points, or 2.2%, to 25,548.27.
The Nasdaq composite added 72.14 points, or 0.8%, to 9,412.36.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 43.28 points, or 3.1%, to 1,436.36.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 80.68 points, or 2.7%.
The Dow is up 1,083.11 points, or 4.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 87.77 points, or 0.9%
The Russell 2000 is up 80.83 points, or 6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 194.65 points, or 6%.
The Dow is down 2,990.17 points, or 10.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 439.75 points, or 4.9%
The Russell 2000 is down 232.11 points, or 13.9%.
