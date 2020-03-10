— Hotline: The First Amendment Coalition has a free hotline for journalists and members of the public. They can exchange messages with questions about public access to information in California and the federal court system. The Reporters Committee has a similar hotline.
https://firstamendmentcoalition.org/legal-hotline/
https://www.rcfp.org/legal-hotline/
