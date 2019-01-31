FILE- In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo the logo for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was not the first utility to declare bankruptcy, not even when it did so in 2001. But when the nation’s largest utility filed again for Chapter 11 protection this week, it took a step no utility has in seeking shelter from potentially insurmountable legal bills because the company’s power lines are blamed for sparking deadly wildfires. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — When California’s Pacific Gas & Electric comes out of bankruptcy, it will face the same danger that put the company in financial peril in the first place: wildfires.

The question is: How will it respond to that threat as it reorganizes under Chapter 11 protection?

The company is the nation’s first utility forced into bankruptcy by potentially massive legal bills from wildfires. Its equipment is blamed for sparking deadly blazes in Northern California over the past two years.

PG&E will have to develop a business plan that shows it is not likely to end up in bankruptcy court again. How it does that is not clear at this point, but it could involve more aggressive tree-trimming and other maintenance practices.

