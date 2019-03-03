CANADA

Huawei executive sues government amid fight

An executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei is suing Canada’s government, its border agency and its national police force, saying they detained, searched and interrogated her before telling her she was under arrest.

Attorneys for Meng Wanzhou said Sunday that they filed a notice of civil claim in the British Columbia Supreme Court. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder at the request of the United States on Dec. 1 at Vancouver’s airport. Meng is wanted on fraud charges that she misled banks about her company’s business dealings in Iran.

The suit alleges that instead of immediately arresting her, authorities interrogated Meng “under the guise of a routine customs” examination and used the opportunity to “compel her to provide evidence and information.” The suit alleges that Canada Border Services Agency agents seized her electronic devices, obtained passwords and unlawfully viewed the contents, and intentionally failed to advise her of the true reasons for her detention.

Meng is out on bail and living in Vancouver, B.C., as she awaits extradition proceedings.

On Friday, Canadian Justice Department officials gave the go-ahead for her extradition proceedings to begin.

Meng’s arrest set off a diplomatic furor and severely strained Canada’s relations with China. Beijing has accused Washington of a politically motivated attempt to hurt a potential competitor to U.S. technology vendors.

— Associated Press

NETHERLANDS

ISIS fighter wants to return home with bride

The Dutch man who married a British teenager after she ran away to join the Islamic State says he wants to return home to the Netherlands with Shamima Begum and their newborn son.

Yago Riedijk, 27, told the BBC from a Kurdish-run detention center that he met Begum within days of her arrival in Syria when she was 15. He said in an interview aired Sunday that the marriage was “her own choice.”

When asked whether marrying a 15-year-old was appropriate, he said: “To be honest, when my friend came and said there was a girl who was interested in marriage, I wasn’t that interested because of her age, but I accepted the offer anyway.”

Riedijk says that although he had fought for the Islamic State, he now rejects the militant group and tried to leave it.

Begum fled London with two friends to travel to Syria to marry Islamic State fighters in 2015 at a time when the group’s online recruitment program lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed “caliphate.”

Begum, now 19, resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and recently told reporters that she wanted to return home. But her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism in Britain.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said last month that he would move to strip her of her British citizenship — even while saying he would not make a decision that would render a person stateless.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Top cleric sparks furor with polygamy remarks

Egypt’s top Muslim cleric has stirred up controversy for saying that polygamy is an “injustice” for women, though he stopped short of calling for a ban on the practice.

“Those who say that marriage must be polygamous are all wrong. We have to read the [Koranic] verse in full,” said Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, al-Azhar’s grand imam.

He said monogamy was the rule and polygamy a restricted exception. It is restricted in Islam and requires fairness, he said, and “if there is not fairness, it is forbidden to have more than one wife.”

Tayeb said the practice came from “a lack of understanding of the Koran” and is “often an injustice to women and children.”

The grand imam also called for a broader revamp of how women’s issues are addressed. “Women represent half of society. If we don’t care for them, it’s like walking on one foot only,” he said.

His comments, aired Friday on state TV, sparked a heated debate on social media, with some siding with scholars calling for a ban on the practice and others encouraging men to marry more than one woman.

Al-Azhar sought this weekend to clarify the grand iman’s comments, saying Tayeb wasn’t calling for a ban on polygamy.

Islam allows men to take up to four wives on the condition that they be treated equally. Although polygamy is legal in most Arab and other Islamic countries, the practice is uncommon.

— Associated Press

20 killed in heavy rains, floods in Afghanistan: A United Nations humanitarian agency said at least 20 people died as heavy rains and flooding over the past few days swept away their homes and cars in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said at least 10 people, including children, remain missing. Up to 2,000 homes are believed to have been damaged.

— From news services