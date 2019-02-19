NEW YORK — A federal housing official’s monthlong tour of New York City public housing complexes hit a speed bump when she got stuck in an elevator.

Lynne Patton and 10 other people were trapped in an elevator at the Frederick Douglass Houses in Manhattan for about 10 minutes on Tuesday before being freed by firefighters.

Patton is the New York-New Jersey regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. She is spending four weeks living in four different New York City Housing Authority buildings.

Patton spent last week at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx. Her visits come after HUD announced it will appoint a federal monitor to oversee the authority.

Patton was appointed to head the regional HUD office by Republican President Donald Trump after working as an event planner.

