FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, Claire Danes, left, and Hugh Dancy arrive at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York. Dancy has signed on as a recurring character in the upcoming eighth season of “Homeland,” the Showtime series which stars his wife Danes, the network announced Tuesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The final season of Showtime’s “Homeland “ will be a family project for Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy.

The network announced Tuesday that Dancy has signed on as a recurring character in the upcoming eighth season of the series which stars Danes, his wife of eight years.

He’ll play a political consultant hired by the White House specializing in foreign policy. He’s described as an adversary to Mandy Patinkin’s character, who serves as National Security Adviser.

Danes’ portrayal of a bipolar CIA agent obsessed with her job has earned her two Emmys and two Golden Globe awards. The series has also won a Golden Globe for best drama television series.

Dancy and Danes have two sons.

“Homeland” will return later this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.