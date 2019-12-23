The remains were spotted last week during an analysis of photos taken in the area last summer. The park service was alerted, and rangers hiked to the area, which is remote, rocky and away from trails, on Friday. There they found human bones and personal belongings, but no ID.
It’s not clear how the person died.
Last year, hikers found human bones near a trail in the desert park.
