SLIDELL, La. — A Louisiana sheriff’s office is investigating the discovery of a human finger inside the body of an alligator snapping turtle.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a man called deputies on Monday after finding the finger inside a large turtle he was cleaning and processing for consumption.

Investigators used a dog to search the area where the turtle had been caught in a river.

The sheriff’s office says a crime lab and coroner’s office haven’t been able to get a fingerprint from the finger. Investigators also contacted local hospitals, but they haven’t helped identify the finger’s owner.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.