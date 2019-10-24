The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Pastor Bryan Carter told mourners: “We are tired of talking to our children about police, tired of crying mothers, tired of funerals.”

An officer responding to a call about an open front door shot Jefferson through a back window. The killing sparked outrage and shattered community-police relations in the North Texas city.

The officer who shot her is charged with murder.

Jefferson’s funeral had been set for Saturday but was rescheduled after a family disagreement.

