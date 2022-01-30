Carbon monoxide poisoning in Ohio sends at least 11 to hospital: Authorities are trying to find the source of carbon monoxide at a hotel that sent at least 11 people, including five adults and six children, to a hospital. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the Columbus Dispatch that everyone who was hospitalized had been in the pool area of the Hampton Inn. Authorities said a 911 call Saturday evening said a 2-year-old girl fell into the pool or was found unconscious there. More 911 calls soon followed about people unconscious or feeling such symptoms as dizziness and a burning in the throat, Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said. Officials said the building was evacuated, and Riley said any potential sources of carbon monoxide had been shut off.