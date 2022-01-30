Hundreds of people in San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles joined in the national event, all of them seeking justice for Asian Americans who have been harassed, assaulted and killed in alarming numbers since the start of the pandemic.
Vicha Ratanapakdee encouraged his oldest daughter to move to the United States more than two decades ago to pursue a master’s degree. He and his wife were living with Ratanapakdee, her husband and the couple’s two sons, now 9 and 12. He was on his usual morning walk when authorities say Antoine Watson, 19 at the time, charged at him and knocked him to the ground. Ratanapakdee’s father died two days later, never regaining consciousness.
On Sunday, Ratanapakdee and Breed led a short chant-filled march to the house where her father fell, and where flowers marked the pavement.
“I know people are scared about anti-Asian hate in the community, and we must demand action for justice and all human rights,” Ratanapakdee said Sunday. “Please be strong in memory of my father.”
— Associated Press
Dozens of guns raided from trains, police say
Dozens of handguns and shotguns were among items stolen by thieves who raided cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months, authorities said.
Police arrested three people last summer carrying new .22-caliber handguns, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. One of the suspects said the guns had come from cargo trains in L.A.’s Lincoln Heights rail yards, where widespread thefts have been reported.
Only a handful of the 82 guns known to have been stolen from trains passing through Lincoln Heights have been recovered. Investigators are not yet sure how many other weapons may have been pilfered, Capt. German Hurtado told the Times.
“These guns were unguarded, unprotected. . . . God knows how many guns have been stolen that way,” Hurtado said.
— Associated Press
NEVADA
At least nine killed
in six-vehicle collision
A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition, and police are trying to determine whether a driver was impaired before running a red light, causing the collision.
Las Vegas police said that the driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday’s crash and that the ages of the other victims ranged from minors to middle-aged adults.
Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition, according to North Las Vegas police. In all, 15 people were involved in the crash.
“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said at a news conference. Cuevas said the crash was reported at 3 p.m., after the driver struck multiple vehicles, causing “a chaotic event.” Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot at an intersection, which was reopened by Sunday afternoon.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is coordinating an investigative team with North Las Vegas police.
— Associated Press
Officials rescue 60 dogs from 'inhumane' conditions in N.C.: Forty-seven dogs and 14 puppies were found in "unsanitary and inhumane living conditions" at Bentwood Labradors in Moyock, not far from the Outer Banks, Currituck County officials wrote on Facebook on Friday. They were rescued by Currituck Animal Services. Officials said the dogs' owner is facing charges. One dog was found dead and "several others were taken for emergency medical treatment," officials said. "More information on the dogs' health and any possible adoptions will be announced as it is determined."
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Ohio sends at least 11 to hospital: Authorities are trying to find the source of carbon monoxide at a hotel that sent at least 11 people, including five adults and six children, to a hospital. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the Columbus Dispatch that everyone who was hospitalized had been in the pool area of the Hampton Inn. Authorities said a 911 call Saturday evening said a 2-year-old girl fell into the pool or was found unconscious there. More 911 calls soon followed about people unconscious or feeling such symptoms as dizziness and a burning in the throat, Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said. Officials said the building was evacuated, and Riley said any potential sources of carbon monoxide had been shut off.
— From news services