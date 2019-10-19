The three died along with a cousin nearly two weeks ago. They were traveling to a football game when they took a wrong turn and wound up on a gravel road along the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal. Willis Lindsey Sr. has said the vehicle driven by his eldest son plunged into the canal as they were trying to make their way back to the main road.
The newspaper reports a funeral for the fourth victim, 12-year-old Eric Lindsey, is set for Saturday.
