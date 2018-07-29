FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, a note with the likeness of Trader Joe’s employee Melyda Corado is surrounded by flowers, candles and notes of support on a sidewalk outside the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s store in Los Angeles. Trader Joe’s worker Corado who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and the police at the store has been memorialized in Los Angeles. Family, friends and hundreds of community members turned out Sunday, July 29, for the funeral of Corado. Mourners remembered the 27-year-old for her strong work ethic and sharp sense of humor. Corado’s brother, Albert, said on Twitter that the family is heartbroken but grateful for the public’s support. (Damian Dovarganes, File/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — A store worker struck and killed by an officer’s bullet during a police gunbattle with a suspect outside a Trader Joe’s supermarket has been memorialized in Los Angeles.

Family, friends and hundreds of community members turned out Sunday for the funeral of Melyda Corado.

Mourners remembered the 27-year-old for her strong work ethic and sharp sense of humor.

Corado’s brother, Albert, said on Twitter the family is heartbroken but grateful for the public’s support.

Corado was killed July 21 as police traded gunfire with a suspect who then took hostages inside the store. Police say Gene Atkins previously shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend.

Atkins is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Trader Joe’s workers around the country wore red shirts and ribbons Saturday in remembrance of Corado.

