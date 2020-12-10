Merritt said it was “fully engulfed” and damage was “extensive.”
More than 250 firefighters and 90 engines and trucks responded to the fire, which was reported before 9 a.m. and was considered a hazardous materials incident due to the material inside the building, Merritt said.
No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The building most likely will be demolished, Merritt said.
___
The name of the business has been corrected to Best Value Auto Body Supply, from Best Value Autobody Supply.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.