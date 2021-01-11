The letter’s principal drafters were Sean Wilentz, Sidney Blumenthal and David Greenberg. Others endorsing it include Douglas Brinkley, David Blight, Mary Beth Norton, Rick Atkinson, Diane McWhorter and Rick Perlstein.
With days left in Trump’s presidency, the Democratic-led House of Representatives is preparing to impeach Trump this week. Trump would face a single charge — “incitement of insurrection” — over the riot at the Capitol, according to a draft of the articles obtained by The Associated Press.
