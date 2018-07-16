People march, shout, pray and protest against the alleged shooting of Harith Augustus by a Chicago Police officer during a confrontation in Chicago on 15 July 2018. (Tannen Maury/Tannen Maury/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

Tensions escalated in a Chicago neighborhood Monday, a day after the city police released a video showing officers skirmishing with a black man and then shooting him in the street on Saturday.

A rally late Monday on the spot where the shooting took place attracted about 200 people who chanted in unison. Some onlookers argued in the middle of the street about whether or not the police had a good reason to shoot. Two police helicopters hover overhead. In a flash, a middle-aged man darted up to police officers watching the scene and screamed.

“Human beings don’t behave like that!” he said. An elderly woman from the corner joined his chorus. “You’re hurting people,” she yelled.

“It’s gotten worse since Saturday,” said Kay Thomas, 16, who was carrying groceries home from the corner Walgreen’s. “I never saw my neighborhood this upset.”

For many black and Latino residents on the city’s South and West sides, it is unquestionable that the Saturday afternoon shooting of Harith Augustus, a barber in the South Shore neighborhood, is connected to the 2014 police shooting of Laquan McDonald, an unarmed 17-year-old. The aftermath of that shooting resulted in an incriminating report by the U.S. Department of Justice into practices by the police department, the electoral ouster of State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez, the firing of Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy, and fresh vulnerability for Mayor Rahm Emanuel who is in the midst of a reelection bid for a third term in February 2019.

Turning up the heat this summer is the pending trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with first-degree murder for shooting McDonald 16 times as he backed slowly away. A police dashboard camera video in that case was released more than a year after Emanuel narrowly won a second term for mayor. Van Dyke’s attorney is trying to move the trial from Chicago because he argues the officer will not get a fair trial here.

Many here perceive the outcome of that trial will be a watershed moment on whether or not the system of justice works in their favor.

“Nobody is taking [violence] seriously. The police aren’t. The alderman isn’t. The mayor don’t give a damn. The community is the only ones taking it seriously,” says Janet, 58, a neighborhood resident who did not want her last name used.

Unlike the McDonald case, Chicago Police released the Augustus tape to the public the next day. It shows two officers approaching Augustus as he stands on a sidewalk calmly talking with another officer. One of the officers grabs his wrist from behind, which causes him to spin around and run. A gun is flashed as his shirt flies up, and he is shot as he runs off. There is no audio, and the circumstances related to the shooting are unknown. Police say the officer was placed on desk duty for 30 days; the shooting is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

Activists in groups like Black Lives Matter and the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression say that is not enough. At the march late Monday, which traveled to the barbershop where Augustus worked, they called for the release of the officer’s name and her firing. They also are calling for an all-elected civilian council that will replace COPA and have oversight on all matters related to police misconduct. The majority of COPA, which was formed following the McDonald shooting, are Emanuel appointees.

There were those on Monday who recognized that the police have a difficult job. But they questioned the decision to shoot to kill and say they want more video with audio released to give the full picture. Bill, 50, who did not want his last name used, said he watched the video and was troubled that the confrontation escalated. “It should have been handled differently,” he said. “I just hope that what comes out of this is something good.”

Since the McDonald video was released nearly three years ago, rallies and marches have become a way of life in Chicago as protesters have performed die-ins at city hall, have shut down Christmas shopping along Michigan Avenue, and regularly march in the Loop. The weekend before the Augustus shooting, 3,000 people marched down the Dan Ryan Expressway to protest gun violence.

All of the protests so far in Chicago have been nonviolent. However on Saturday night, a five-hour march ended in baton-wielding police officers chasing and striking protesters, some of whom threw rocks and glass bottles in their direction.

Emanuel has not yet made a public statement about Saturday’s shooting and the street violence afterward.

Emanuel has become a focus of critics who say that his priorities are wrong when it comes to investment in the city, favoring downtown and North Side development from neighborhoods that need jobs and infrastructure. His opposition has been particularly critical of a $95 million police and fire academy he pushed through for city council approval in May.

Most of Emanuel’s leading challengers released statements Monday suggesting they understand the public dismay with police accountability and the need for change. Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot, once an Emanuel appointee to lead the police board, said the police violence toward protesters Saturday night demanded an investigation.

“The images I saw from a variety of sources raise serious questions about supervision, use of force and equipment, as well as tactics deployed,” she said.

Another challenger, Troy LaRaviere, a former Chicago Public Schools principal, questioned both whether the shooting was justified and why the video lacked audio.

“Our system of policing has been found to unjustly target African American communities for everything from issuing parking tickets, to setting up DUI checkpoints, to the unconstitutional use of force,” he wrote on Facebook. “It is of great concern to know this same disparate system is being used to stop African American men who — like many white Chicagoans — arm themselves for protection.”

However former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy, who Emanuel fired following the release of the McDonald video, wrote on Twitter that the shooting “appears to be justified.” He also suggested Augustus fled from officers because there remains a lingering lack of trust between the community and the police.

“Incidents like this underscore the need for a new mayor who can bring us together, promote understanding, and open dialogue,” he said.

Yet almost as a reminder that the violence problem is urgent, two women were shot by random bullets fired from a car one block north of the rally 45 minutes before it started. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals.