Also speaking was U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum. The Star Tribune reports McCollum said, “It’s long past time to change the name.”
Washington owner Dan Snyder has said the team name shows honor and respect.
But David Glass, president of the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media and a member of the White Earth Nation, says the name is an offensive racial slur.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD