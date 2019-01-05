Zyriah Taylor, 11, left, and her cousin, Jaskya Lee-Mills, 13, attend a community rally for seven-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 in Houston. Barnes was killed when a driver shot into the car she and her family were driving in last Sunday. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) (Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Hundreds of people gathered at a rally for a 7-year-old Houston girl whose killer remains at large.

Those gathered Saturday were asked to be part of an “army” that will help authorities catch the person who fatally shot Jazmine Barnes. The girl was black, and her family believes the shooting was racially motivated.

The rally was held in the parking lot of a Walmart near where the shooting happened on Dec. 30, as she and her family drove to a grocery store.

In an emotional plea, Jazmine’s aunt Sharonica Watt asked her niece’s killer to turn himself in.

Authorities say they’re pursuing various leads they’ve received since releasing a composite sketch of the suspect. They say they haven’t determined a motive, including whether race might have played a role.

