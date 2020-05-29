In a ceremony organized by the operators of the Hableany, a wreath was lowered into the water from a boat near the site of the catastrophe, close to the Hungarian neo-Gothic parliament in Budapest.
Later, an official memorial with the participation of authorities from Hungary and South Korea will be held on the banks of the Danube, by the foot of the Margit Bride, where the Hableany was hit from behind and practically pushed underwater in a few seconds by the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship.
The cruise ship’s captain is on trial for his alleged responsibility in the crash, but court sessions have been postponed until at least September because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.