Boyce says they fastened their belts around his thigh, called 911 and waited. After two hours he gave up and “we made our goodbyes.”

A trauma hawk helicopter spotted them but couldn’t land. Another family of hunters got Boyce in their swamp buggy, added zip ties to the tourniquet and took him to the helicopter.

St. Mary’s Medical Center trauma surgeon Jorge Vega says the tourniquet minimized blood loss and saved Boyce’s life. Vega called it “survivor’s instinct.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD