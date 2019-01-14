MAYVILLE, N.Y. — An upstate New York hunter has been sentenced to one to three years in prison for accidentally killing a neighbor he mistook for a deer.

Thomas Jadlowski was sentenced on Monday in Chautauqua (shuh-TAW’-kwuh) County Court. He pleaded guilty in October to criminally negligent homicide and hunting after sunset.

Authorities say Jadlowski shot Rose Billquist with a high-powered hunting pistol as she walked her dogs in fields behind her rural Sherman home on Thanksgiving eve in 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.