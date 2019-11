SALT LAKE CITY — Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. is making a play to reclaim his old seat as Utah governor.

Huntsman served in the office from 2005 to 2009, before leaving to serve as U.S. ambassador to China in the Obama administration. He mounted a brief run for president in 2011 and later served as Russia ambassador under President Donald Trump for two years before stepping down last month.