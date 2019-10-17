It’s expected to move northeastward from the Mexican coast toward the Big Bend area of Florida.

Forecasters say the system will approach the Gulf Coast on Friday or Saturday with gusty winds and rough seas regardless of whether it develops further.

Heavy rain is possible across parts of the Southeast through the weekend. The precipitation could bring some relief for drought-stricken parts of the region.

