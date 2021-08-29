New Orleans officials said they are confident that the levee system protecting the city would not fail as it had during Katrina. Levee breaches during Katrina flooded nearly 80 percent of the city. Officials said the federal government has since spent $14.5 billion on a new system of levees, pumps, sea walls, floodgates and drainage systems to protect the city and most of its immediate suburbs from storm surge and flooding. That system is nearly complete, but there are three drainage projects that remained unfinished ahead of Ida. All gates in the levee system are closed, the city said Sunday.