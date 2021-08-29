Ida made landfall just before noon local time near the community of Port Fourchon, about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans, and its path put the Big Easy and its suburbs in the most powerful quadrant of the storm. Four hours after making landfall Ida maintained Category 4-strength winds — so powerful that they reversed the flow of a portion of the Mississippi River for three hours.
The small coastal community of Grand Isle took the early brunt of Ida’s storm surge. Officials there estimated that 40 of the town’s 1,500 residents remained in Grand Isle despite a mandatory evacuation order. On Sunday, officials reported receiving several 911 calls from the area, but with several feet of water flooding the only road in and out of the community, there was little emergency responders could do to help. That community sits outside of the region’s main levee protection system.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng (R) reported “whitecaps” on the highway to the community and that the island’s fire station was taking on water.
“This is the worst I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Grand Isle Police Chief Scooter Resweber told The Times-Picayune-New Orleans Advocate. “We’re getting our worst nightmare right now.”
In Galliano, La., near where the eye of the storm passed, winds peeled the roof off Lady of the Sea General Hospital. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said that the state’s hospitals were too full because of the recent covid-19 surge for officials to evacuate facilities in harm’s way before the storm. On Sunday evening, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health said it would work to evacuate patients at the Lady of the Sea after winds subsided.
Further inland, the slow-moving storm wreaked havoc in and around New Orleans, tearing roofs off buildings, downing power lines and bringing down limbs from some of the city’s famous centuries-old oak trees. Even before the storm made landfall, electricity was out across the city with multiple sewage stations without power, leading the city’s mayor to call on residents to limit unnecessary water use. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings as far east as the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
President Biden made an unscheduled stop at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sunday afternoon to be briefed on the storm. The president promised to “put the country’s full weight” behind rescue-and-recovery efforts as soon as the storm passed.
“We’re going to be here to help the gulf region get back on its feet as quickly as possible, as long as it takes,” Biden said. “This is going to take a lot of resources, a little bit of luck and, as my grandfather would say, the grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbors.”
New Orleans officials said they are confident that the levee system protecting the city would not fail as it had during Katrina. Levee breaches during Katrina flooded nearly 80 percent of the city. Officials said the federal government has since spent $14.5 billion on a new system of levees, pumps, sea walls, floodgates and drainage systems to protect the city and most of its immediate suburbs from storm surge and flooding. That system is nearly complete, but there are three drainage projects that remained unfinished ahead of Ida. All gates in the levee system are closed, the city said Sunday.
Instead of the kind of massive storm surge that flooded the city during Katrina, city officials were more concerned about flooding caused by the torrential rains forecast to hit the city. The downpour could exceed three inches per hour, overwhelming the city’s drainage systems and causing flooding. Still New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) and other city officials projected confidence in safeguards put in place.
“We’re very confident in a way that we have never as a community been before,” said Ramsey Green, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer for infrastructure. “It’s a different time, it’s a different place, and we had 16 years to really protect our city from what occurred tragically on this day 16 years ago.”
There was less confidence outside of the federally funded hurricane-risk reduction system, where Edwards, at a Sunday news conference, projected that there would be some overtopping of levees.
“Obviously, overtopping is concerning,” Edwards said. “But I want to make sure that everybody understands overtopping and levee failure are not the same thing. Levee failure can be much more catastrophic.”
Several levees south of New Orleans were overtopped. The overtopping of a levee near the small community of Braithwaite led to severe flooding. The National Weather Service advised people in the area to seek higher ground immediately, even as Ida’s winds made movement dangerous.
A “flash flood warning” covering nearly a million people was declared in New Orleans and surrounding cities. In some communities south of New Orleans near the Mississippi, including Braithwaite, officials declared a more serious flash flood “emergency” while warning of “life-threatening” conditions and a levee potentially being overwhelmed.
Even with all of the assurances of a new, stronger levee system protecting New Orleans, many residents and visitors couldn’t help but fear a repeat of Katrina as they watched Ida barreling toward the coast.
Wayne Rebels said he was being forced to ride out the storm in a downtown Holiday Inn after his flight to Houston was canceled. The New Orleans native, who has lived in Houston for 16 years, recalled being rescued from the roof of his home during Katrina.
“I never came back after Katrina, except to visit my relatives, but never at this time of year,” Rebels said. “Now I can’t get out.”
After the levees were breached during Katrina, water poured into Rebels’s home, forcing him onto his roof. For two days and nights, he stayed there until the Oregon National Guard finally arrived to hoist him into a helicopter. But the guard helicopter dropped him off on the Interstate 10 overpass, where he spent another two days waiting to be rescued. An evacuation bus eventually took him to Houston, an experience he described as especially traumatic.
“When we arrived in Houston, they wanted to delouse us before we got off the bus,” said Rebels, a horticulturalist. “That was the ultimate humiliation.”
During Katrina, New Orleans faced nationwide criticism for not doing more to get low-income and vulnerable residents to safety. Before Ida’s landfall, Cantrell repeatedly stressed that the city would not be opening emergency shelters, saying officials preferred that people just stay home. But Cantrell said she still expected some shelters to be open for those on the streets or in encampments.
However, several homeless people were spotted Sunday morning, including a man in a wheelchair asleep at a bus shelter. Others were seen crammed under building overhangs or wandering around streets near the French Quarter.
Even at midday, as hurricane-strength winds began to batter the city, people could be seen wandering the streets with their belongings in tow. Many said they had no other option.
“Where else am I going to go?” said one woman, who gave only her first name, Lynn. “I am homeless. There was supposed to be one [shelter]. . . . I thought they were coming to pick us up, but they never came.”
Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department, said the city has been working for days with its network of nonprofit health-care and homeless service providers to prepare for Ida. On Saturday night, when the shelter network reached capacity, the city opened an emergency shelter to house an additional 100 or so people.
Avegno said police and health officers, as well as private outreach teams, had been trying to get as many as people as possible into those shelters. But she said some residents refused care, leaving the city no choice but to allow them to remain outside.
“Certainly, all of us want to get people out of harm’s way,” Avegno said. “However, if someone is refusing to leave, just like if someone is refusing to leave a mandatory evacuation, we do not pluck them off their streets against their will.”
Meanwhile, thousands of federal, state and local responders were staged throughout the Gulf Coast preparing for the aftermath of Ida, which officials warned could render some areas uninhabitable for weeks.
Edwards activated the Louisiana National Guard — more than 4,900 troops — and members were staged in 14 parishes across the southeastern part of the state.
“There is no doubt that the coming days and weeks are going to be extremely difficult for our state, and many, many people are going to be tested in ways that we can only imagine today, but I can also tell you that as a state, we’ve never been more prepared,” Edwards said Sunday, repeatedly describing the response effort as “robust.”
FEMA said it had deployed some 2,000 employees to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas — including emergency medical workers in Louisiana and Mississippi, where hospitals are at nearly full capacity because of a surge of covid-19 patients.
At least 900 rescue workers from 16 states had positioned with boats and other equipment in Louisiana and Mississippi — including scores of emergency workers who had responded to Katrina.
The Coast Guard said it was staging assets across the Gulf Coast, including Lake Charles, La. — a city still rebuilding from damage caused by Hurricane Laura.
A state of emergency had been declared in Mississippi and Alabama, where officials were bracing for tornadoes and flooding. In Mississippi, which was experiencing flooding and tornadoes from Ida’s outer bands, Swift Water Rescue teams were deployed to the Gulf Coast.
With threats of widespread power loss, hundreds of utility workers from around the country, including at least 150 from Florida, were descending to assist in coming days. Entergy, which oversees the power grid in much of southeastern Louisiana, said it had mobilized 16,000 workers.
Hospitals were also of particular concern for many ahead of Ida. During Katrina, dozens of people died at the Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans. The delta variant of the coronavirus, which has filled the state’s hospitals in recent weeks, had also thwarted plans to evacuate ahead of the hurricane, Edwards said.
“Evacuating these large hospitals is not an option because there are not any other hospitals with the capacity to take them,” the governor said on “Face the Nation.” “We were able to evacuate over 20 nursing homes and rehab facilities and behavioral facilities and those sorts of things. But when you think in terms of hospitals, it is just not possible.”
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, said Sunday that he worried Ida could worsen the already dire coronavirus situation in Southern states.
“You’re having two potential or real catastrophes conflating on each other,” Fauci said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Holly Bailey in New Orleans, Leslie Fain in Lake Charles, La., Carmen K. Sisson in Gulfport, Miss., April Capochino Myers in Baton Rouge, and Hannah Knowles, Brittany Shammas and Caroline Anders in Washington in contributed to this report.