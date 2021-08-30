While the Mississippi Gulf Coast was spared from the worst of Hurricane Ida, the storm’s outer bands caused damage far from the center of the storm. In Jackson County, Miss., which borders Alabama, a particularly strong band led to a flurry of water rescues, with 15 people calling for assistance. Approximately 300 homes were inaccessible because of flooding, and at least half of those homes had taken on water, said Earl Etheridge, director of the Jackson County Office of Emergency Services.