The couple got married on Aug. 29, 2020, a year to the day before the storm. Ida’s anniversary gift: nearly 2 feet of water in their house. Waterlines on the outside walls and on the walls of a nearby shed indicate that Ida’s floodwaters rose at one point to about 4 feet (1.2 meters), which is chest-high for Justin. At the height of the storm, the tidal surge was likely even higher than that, he said.