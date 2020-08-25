In Calcasieu Parish, La., the storm’s predicted intensification prompted officials to issue a mandatory evacuation order beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, as it could be directly in the path of the most dangerous areas of the storm. The projected wind speeds and storm surge pushed officials to switch the order from voluntary to mandatory, said Richard “Dick” Gremillion, head of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“Florida has used a strategy for years,” Gremillion said. “They call it, ‘Run from the water, hide from the wind.’ That’s basically what we are asking people to do.”

Authorities in Port Arthur, which was battered during Hurricane Harvey, issued mandatory evacuation orders early Tuesday, as did Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown, who urged residents to leave the island well before the storm arrives.

“With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents,” he said. “It’s imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island.”

Though evacuations were mandatory, not everyone planned to leave, part of a complex web of decisions that face people of all kinds during the coronavirus pandemic. Some have concerns about the virus and its potential spread in shelters, while others simply don’t want to leave their homes behind.

Rex Jacobsen, 58, filled his Wal-Mart cart with bottled water, paper towels, tea candles and batteries. He and his partner moved to Galveston in May after his partner was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“He wanted to live on the Gulf of Mexico and watch storms and stuff,” Jacobsen said.

The couple plans to stay in their third-floor apartment and ride out the storm. Jacobsen said this will be his first hurricane. The couple lived in Minnesota for 23 years and in Nevada for five more before coming to Galveston.

Their apartment is about three miles inland and just past where the protective sea wall ends on the west side. He has been assured that cars have not flooded in his apartment complex during previous storms.

At Wal-Mart, Jacobsen bumped into one of his neighbors, who said they were staying put as well.

“We’ve got relatives that live in Houston and Dallas, but we’ve got two dogs, they’ve all got dogs, we’re thinking it could be a big hassle,” Jacobsen said. “Our only concern is losing power and losing the AC more than anything.”

It was 89 degrees on Tuesday, but the humidity in Galveston often makes the temperature deceptive. According to AccuWeather, it feels like 101 degrees, so losing power is a very real concern.

“Especially because he’s got cancer,” Jacobsen said. “The only thing that’s keeping him comfortable is keeping the thermostat at 68 degrees.”

Residents of Holland House, a public housing complex on 61st Street in Galveston, waited outside for buses to drive them inland, to Austin.

Joe Benavides, 59, said he had lived at Holland House for three years, and in Galveston his whole life.

“People, they don’t understand hurricanes,” Benavides said. “Mother Nature, she’s kind of funny. She can make a hurricane come at you or move to your side, but you don’t know, really, what’s going to happen with a hurricane.”

During Hurricane Alicia in 1983, the roof of a nearby garage flew off and landed in the street right in front of Benavides’s home. He wanted to evacuate before Hurricane Ike hit the island more than a decade ago, but he was working and missed the last bus out of town. Instead, he walked to nearby Ball High School and stayed at the shelter there for days with no running water or electricity. After about four days, the people at the shelter were taken to San Antonio, where they were finally able to bathe.

“We were smelly,” Benavides said. “We were all raw.”

This time, evacuating isn’t a choice. Odelia Williams, who works at Holland House, said the city required all residents to leave the complex. She asked Benavides to call one of the residents who had refused to leave to try to talk her into it.

“We can’t force her,” Williams told Benavides. “We called the ambulance for them to take her to evacuate her and she said she wasn’t going.”

Williams said she called EMS and was told that if she was still there the next day and needed medical services, it might not be available to help her.

About half an hour later, Benavides came out of the complex pushing the woman in a wheelchair. She was going to meet up with her sister.

In Calcasieu Parish, officials offered buses to residents without a means to evacuate. They will go to Burton Coliseum to register and then will go to long-range shelters or hotel rooms across the state, Gremillion said.

The parish, which has a population of just more than 200,000, is geared up to provide housing for about 1,200 evacuees.

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically shifted hurricane evacuation planning, with capacity restrictions limiting options on shelter spaces and busing.

“There’s a covid stamp on everything we’re doing,” Gremillion said. “Let’s put it that way.”

In adjacent Cameron Parish, Louisiana’s southwesternmost point and, like Calcasieu, a hub for oil and gas industries, officials called for a mandatory evacuation of the entire parish beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“Our parish is mostly water and wetlands,” said Ashley Buller, assistant director of the parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness. “It is not very high up or elevated, so we are anticipating a lot of damage.”

Buller said that Cameron Parish residents understand the seriousness of the coming storm and that many had already left the area in anticipation of Tropical Storm Marco, which broke apart before it made it to land on Monday.

“People have been getting out for four days now,” she said. “They didn’t wait for us to make that call.”

Buller is glad many residents are heeding officials’ warnings about Laura and said she hopes those who have not yet left will do so immediately.

“We are trying to push the message that this is a deadly storm. These are life-threatening conditions,” she said. “We want people to get out. I know people are worried about their property, but property can be replaced. Lives can’t.”

Back in Calcasieu Parish, Gremillion expressed concern about what Laura’s strength might mean for the rest of hurricane season, which lasts through November.

“What worries us is this is actually early in the hurricane season for our area to be having a hurricane like this,” he said. “Normally, if we are going to have a storm like this, it’s later on, in September or early October.”

“This hurricane is really turning into a dangerous storm,” he said.