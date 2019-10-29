Authorities say she died from “sharp force injuries “ inflicted by an assailant. JoEllen Browning had been the director of operating budgets at University of Iowa Health Care, where she had worked for decades.
Detectives from the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa City Police Department had worked on the case for months. The criminal complaint against Roy Browning wasn’t immediately available.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD