Authorities learned about the girl’s mistreatment in September from a teacher administering an online test. The girl, who was homeschooled, said she was hungry and explained she was given just a small plate of rice each day.
The girl weighed just 47 pounds (21.3 kilograms), roughly 30 pounds below the average weight for a girl her age.
Authorities say she lived in deplorable conditions in a locked trailer monitored by a surveillance camera.
It’s unclear whether Charles Breeze has an attorney.
___
Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.