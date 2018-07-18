HEALTH

Pasta salad linked to salmonella recalled

Consumers should avoid a spring pasta salad sold in 244 of Hy-Vee grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to federal health officials. Of the 21 people who have been sickened thus far by salmonella infections linked to the salad, five have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The company recalled its spring pasta salad on Tuesday. The recalled food was sold in one-pound and three-pound plastic containers or may have been scooped at the deli counter into clear plastic containers, according to a food safety alert issued Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The expiration date range is between June 22 and Aug. 3.

This latest report of a foodborne outbreak follows a warning to consumers to avoid eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal because of a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people, including at least 30 who have been hospitalized. Cases have been reported in 33 states.

— Lena H. Sun

CALIFORNIA

Court blocks measure to split state in 3

The California Supreme Court has blocked a measure that would divide the state in three from appearing on the November ballot.

The justices on Wednesday ordered the secretary of state not to put the initiative before voters, saying significant questions have been raised about its validity.

The court will now consider the merits of a challenge brought by the Planning and Conservation League. The environmental group argues that dividing the nation’s most populous state in three would drastically change California’s government structure beyond what can be accomplished through a ballot initiative.

Venture capitalist Tim Draper is funding the measure .

— Associated Press

Scenic Hwy. 1 reopens after 14 months

A scenic stretch of Highway 1 in a popular tourist area along the California coast reopened to traffic Wednesday, more than a year after it was blocked by a massive landslide, officials said.

The newly built, two-lane stretch of road in Big Sur opened two days ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation said.

Big Sur, with miles of rugged coast, cliffs and wilderness about 150 miles south of San Francisco, features spectacular views of the ocean and accommodations at high-end resorts.

Highway 1 has been dogged by slides since late 2016. But the one that hit Mud Creek near Ragged Point in Big Sur in May 2017 was monumental. Millions of tons of earth moved, displacing 75 acres of land.

The slide buried the highway perched on the slope of mountains rising dramatically from the Pacific Ocean.

The debris slid well out into the ocean, creating 15 acres of new coastline about 9 miles north of the Monterey-San Luis Obispo county line.

— Associated Press