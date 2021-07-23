Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright previously said construction was expected to run into at least late July. The department said Friday it would have a more schedule information next week about reopening.
All interstate traffic in the Memphis area is being diverted to I-55.
The I-40 bridge was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a crack in one of two 900-foot (275-meter) horizontal steel beams critical for the bridge’s structural integrity.
The 47-year-old, six-lane I-40 bridge runs from North Carolina to California and is a key artery for U.S. commerce.