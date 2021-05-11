Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Parker said the bridge would be closed at least through Tuesday night. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crack was found in the bottom side of the bridge truss.
Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions because of the closure. River traffic was also shut down until further notice, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.
Parker said the bridge had passed its last inspection in September. Drones were being used to take a closer look at the crack, Parker said.
Traffic was being rerouted to the Interstate 55 bridge over the river, about three miles south of the I-40 span.
— Associated Press
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Barn at historic farm destroyed in blaze
A fire destroyed a barn at a New Hampshire farm that has been the backdrop for political events for Republican presidents and candidates through the years.
The fire burned down the largest barn at the Scamman Farm in Stratham. The fire broke out a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Fire crews from numerous towns responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Stratham Fire Department said.
In 2011, Mitt Romney announced at the farm that he was running for president. Former presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush also had visited the farm.
Beverly Thomas, program director of the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, said the former dairy barn had been a prominent local landmark since the 1830s. It most recently housed chickens, which were killed in the fire.
Damaged, but still standing, is another barn that dates to 1750 and is believed to be the oldest structure on the property. It was restored last year.
The farm was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.
— Associated Press