Nearly 70 family members and friends traveled to Ms. Whitehurst’s home in Cheswold to celebrate the centenarian. Five generations of Whitehursts were in attendance to mark the occasion.
Ms. Whitehurst was even made an honorary member of the Buffalo Soldiers Cavalry Scouts of Delaware. She was presented with a certificate and t-shirt after the Buffalo Soldiers paraded to her home.
A native of southern Virginia — having been born and raised on the Isle of Wight County — Ms. Whitehurst found herself in Delaware through her son who served in the United States Air Force.
In Virginia, she worked in the fields of farms when she was younger and in a peanut plant. After completing sixth grade, Ms. Whitehurst had to leave school to take care of her mother and her siblings — being one of 10 children.
“I have done wonderful things for all of my family,” Ms. Whitehurst said. “I know all of them love me because they show it to me. I thank God for all of the blessings that he has blessed me with in my time.”
Ms. Whitehurst said she has always put her family first and taken care of them by “showing them love.” An avid crocheter, Ms. Whitehurst said she’s made blankets, spreads and has offered her services as a seamstress to her family.
“Some of them would even pay me,” she said.
She’d also spent some of her years making suits, dresses and hemming clothing.
“I didn’t charge anybody too much because I had love for them and I wanted them to have it,” Ms. Whitehurst said. “I give it through love. I just care about all my family and I tried to teach them to love one another. To be happy and live comfortably.”
Through her oldest son’s service, Ms. Whitehurst spent a few years living in Germany outside of Frankfurt in the 1980s. All of her children and some nephews were able to join the family in Germany. One of Ms. Whitehurst’s daughters also worked there at the time.
Having taken care of her family when she was younger, Ms. Whitehurst said nearly 100 years later it was her family’s turn to take care of her when she suffered an illness this spring.
“My blood pressure was so high, I didn’t even know what I was doing. I had such a bad headache,” Ms. Whitehurst said. “When I came out (of the hospital), I was so miserable I just wanted to go away. But my sister Sadie and my family talked me back to reality. They made me want to live.”
She said all of her family took care of her and “showed me love, that’s why I’m living today.”
“I thank (my family) so much for everything they have done for me and all the love they have shown me,” Ms. Whitehurst said. “They’ve made me happy, healthy and I just thank them for everything they’ve done for me.”
Ms. Whitehurst’s youngest sibling, 83-year-old Sadie Copeland, who lives in Isle of Wight, said her sister is a constant source of joy.
“She’s just an understandable person. She keeps her joy,” Ms. Copeland said. “She’ll do whatever she can to make you happy. She’s trying to help any and everyone in any way.”
Ms. Copeland said her sister has been a loving person her entire life, noting she’s always been a calm and consistent force. Hezekiah Whitehurst, Ms. Whitehurst’s son, echoed his aunts sentiments, saying his mother taught her children to ’always love one another and always put God first.”
“She said as long as you do that, things should work out,” he said. “I don’t have any complaints so far.”
Ms. Whitehurst’s daughter-in-law, Brenda Whitehurst, said she tries to model herself after her mother-in-law, calling her “the best.” Brenda Whitehurst said the stigma against bad mothers-in-law ends with Annie.
“I’ve had trials and tribulations, but I kept faith in God,” Annie Whitehurst said. “I’ve been knowing God ever since I was 12 years old. … I have a strong faith in God and I know he will take care of us.”