Super Mercado Jalisco has seven locations in the Atlanta areas, according to its website. Georgia state corporation records show that members of two families, the Pelayo and Covarrubia families, serve as officers of the company. The records show the families also control produce, insurance and real estate businesses that trade under the name of Jalisco.
Jalisco is a Mexican state and common point of origin for many Mexican immigrants to the United States.
Locations include Norcross, Marietta, Norcross, Roswell, Duluth and two in Lawrenceville, the records show.
