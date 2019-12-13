In a statement, he said agents took three people into custody who “had illegally reentered the U.S. after being previously removed.” Two of the immigrants were from Guatemala, while one was from Mexico. Officials did not release further details.

Super Mercado Jalisco has seven locations in the Atlanta areas, according to its website. Georgia state corporation records show that members of two families, the Pelayo and Covarrubia families, serve as officers of the company. The families also control produce, insurance and real estate businesses that trade under the name of Jalisco, the records show.

Jalisco is a Mexican state and common point of origin for many Mexican immigrants to the United States.

Locations include Duluth, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Norcross and Roswell, according to state records.

