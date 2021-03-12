“Start and end dates are TBD, but could begin as soon as this weekend at locations along the SWB, most likely Texas,” Meade wrote, referring to the southwest border. He also told staff the emergency conditions could persist, adding “it is anticipated that the enforcement actions will continue to grow over the coming months.”

AD

AD

The number of migrants crossing the Mexico border shot up to more than 4,200 per day this week, nearly double the volume in January, the most recent statistics show. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is on pace to make more than 120,000 arrests and detentions in March, which would make it one of the busiest months in recent decades.

Meade told senior ICE officials that CBP needs immediate help guarding families and minors who crossed the border without their parents.

ICE officials have converted two detention centers in South Texas into rapid-processing hubs for parents arriving with children, with the goal of releasing them into the U.S. interior within 72 hours. That is the legal limit established for the amount of time that underage migrants are supposed to stay in immigration custody.

The number of these teens and children held in detention cells along the border surpassed 3,500 this week, a record, and the minors have been arriving at a rate that far exceeds the government’s ability to place them in shelters run by Health and Human Services or release them to vetted sponsors, often relatives living in the United States.

AD

AD

With shelters run by HHS short on bed space, thousands of minors are stuck in rudimentary Border Patrol stations awaiting transfer. The average amount of time teens and children have been waiting reached 108 hours this week, the latest statistics show. More than 130 minors have been waiting 10 days in the custody of CBP, whose steel-and-concrete detention cells are designed as short-term holding cells for adults.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas sent out a call earlier this week for volunteers to other DHS agencies to assist CBP with what he called “an overwhelming number of migrants seeking access to this country along the Southwest Border.”

Mayorkas noted that more than 900 volunteers from across DHS traveled to the border during the 2019 crisis, when CBP detained nearly one million migrants amid a historic influx of families. His request was aimed primarily at employees capable of performing administrative support functions, not law enforcement-related duties.

One official who received the email said it was the first time ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations branch has received a call for volunteers to deploy to the border. ICE deployments during previous migration waves were mandatory, and officers typically aid CBP by helping facilitate the release of migrants with GPS monitoring devices and other logistical needs.

AD

AD

ICE officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Biden administration has issued new guidelines to ICE officers directing them to focus on a narrower set of priorities: national security threats, recent border crossers and criminal offenders with aggravated felony convictions.