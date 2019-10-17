Richards says she received one offer but declined it.

After more consideration, she has decided to hold onto the business she operated since 1951.

The chapel has become a Sin City icon over the years hosting quickie wedding ceremonies including for pop singer Britney Spears in 2004.

“Game of Thrones” actress Turner and singer Jonas married there in May.

