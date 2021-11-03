The 1964 western is the third major film available in the Navajo language. “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” was released in 2013, and “Finding Nemo” came out in 2016 as a way to preserve the Navajo language.
“A Fistful of Dollars” was supposed to be released last year, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back. Eastwood plays a man with no name who enters a Mexican village amid a power struggle between families.
Navajo Nation Museum Director Manuelito Wheeler said a Western film has been a popular request among Navajo elders.
“It only makes sense to make a movie for them since they are the primary speakers of Navajo,” Wheeler said Wednesday. “I know they’ll have a great time watching it.”
The museum teamed up with the New York-based Kino Lorber film distribution company and the Indigenous-owned Native Stars Studios in Gallup, New Mexico, for the film. It features an all-Navajo cast of voice actors.