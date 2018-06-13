A raccoon stretches itself on a 23rd-floor window sill of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., pm Tuesday. It was safely trapped Wednesday and released into the wild. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio/AP/Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio/AP)

IDAHO

Boy recovering from

bubonic plague

A boy in Idaho is recovering after contracting plague — the first human case in the state in more than two decades, health officials said.

Christine Myron, a spokeswoman for the Central District Health Department, said Wednesday that the child, who has not been identified, is back in Elmore County, Idaho, and “doing well” after being treated with antibiotics in the hospital. The child became ill last month, and health authorities received laboratory confirmation this week that he had bubonic plague, Myron said.

Bubonic plague is the most common form of the disease and is known for causing swollen lymph nodes, or “buboes,” according to the World Health Organization. Pneumonic plague, which is based in the lungs, “is the most virulent form of plague” and “can be fatal” when not diagnosed and treated early, the WHO said.

— Lindsey Bever

MINNESOTA

High-rise raccoon ends climb with a snack

A raccoon that became an Internet sensation by scaling a 25-story office tower in downtown St. Paul was safely trapped Wednesday and released into the wild.

The raccoon looked a bit bedraggled but healthy after it was caught before dawn atop the UBS Plaza. The raccoon’s adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower Tuesday, and its seemingly death-defying climb was live-streamed by several broadcasters.

The animal made it to the roof early Wednesday, where traps baited with cat food were waiting. The raccoon, a female, was released later in the day and scampered into a wooded area on private property near the Twin Cities suburb of Shakopee.

— Associated Press