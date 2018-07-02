BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s overtaxed criminal justice system has forced the state to consider declaring an emergency and begin housing prison and jail inmates in National Guard barracks, top corrections officials said Monday.

If approved, it would mark the first time such a facility would be used to house Idaho inmates, Department of Correction Director Henry Atencio said, adding he didn’t know of any other state that has taken that step either.

“I think it speaks to the magnitude of the situation we’re facing,” Atencio said. “We are in a spot where we really have to look at every option and get creative.”

The Board of Correction discussed the proposal as it agreed to move forward with a $500 million plan to expand Idaho’s overcrowded prisons. County jails also are packed, hundreds of inmates are being held temporarily at a private jail in Texas and employees are leaving for higher wages elsewhere, creating staffing shortages.

“In my discussion with the governor over the criminal justice crisis we’re experiencing, I said, ‘We’re almost at the point of declaration of emergency to tell you the truth,’” said Debbie Field, correction board chairwoman.

Idaho has signed a contract with a Texas prison to house up to 670 Idaho inmates at the end of August. Another facility in Texas already is holding 306 inmates, who will transfer to the new prison.

Idaho officials are scrambling to find space for inmates for the next month because they anticipate the prison population to keep climbing and the state’s facilities not being able to hold them.

The Department of Correction and other state leaders met with the National Guard last Friday to discuss the possibility of using the barracks, whose conditions were not immediately clear.

“It’s an interesting discussion. ... I think the general was great. His first analysis was: ‘I don’t think we can do this,’ to toward the end saying, ‘Well, let us see if we can,’” Field said.

The National Guard has agreed to submit an analysis of using the barracks for inmates by the end of the week, Field said. Correction staffers are helping with it, and the state hopes to make a final decision soon after reviewing the report, Atencio said.

“What we don’t know is how many beds we need to get from here to August,” Atencio said. “It might be 150 at the end of the day, we just don’t know.”

A spokesman for the Idaho National Guard did not immediately return a request for comment.

Three-member Board of Correction had a lengthy discussion over the plan, with members agonizing that their actions didn’t address the cause of Idaho’s growing inmate population.

Half of the Idaho inmates sentenced over the past year were convicted of drug offenses, while 20 percent of recent inmates were convicted of violent crimes, the state says.

Parole violators who committed new felony crimes also make up a large portion of the incomers.

“This should be a discussion perhaps led by the governor about sentencing reform, mental health reform issues, substance and drug use and how we are going to meet the needs of these folks being incarcerated,” said Cindy Wilson, correction board member and Democratic candidate for public schools superintendent.

“Right now, the discussion about putting more beds out is a Band-Aid. That’s a symptom of the underlying cause, and frankly, I’m really troubled by this,” she said.

