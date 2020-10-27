Authorities say Duncan and Collins awere previously assigned to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Court documents say the conspiracy involved Collins and Kryscuk manufacturing and selling hard-to-obtain firearms and firearm parts so purchasers of the weapons would be unknown to government authorities.
U.S. District Court Judge Ronald E. Bush in Boise said he did not have a timeline for the transfers by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The U.S. Justice Department as well as court documents say Kryscuk received money from Collins for a hort-barreled rifle and a 9mm pistol with a suppressor, which is placed on the end of a gun barrel to reduce noise when the weapon is fired. The devices are highly regulated in the U.S. Authorities say Kryscuk bought supplies to make suppressors.
Authorities also say Kryscuk, using an alias, mailed weapons from Idaho to Jacksonville, North Carolina. Documents also say Kryscuk shipped the short-barreled rifle to Collins. Court documents say the rifle went to Pennsylvania.
Collins and Kryscuk are charged with conspiracy to manufacture unregistered weapons and ship them across state lines without a license. They each could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Authorities say Duncan was aware of the conspiracy and participated. He’s charged with conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship them across state lines. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.
