SALT LAKE CITY — Idaho is reviewing its program for temporarily releasing prison inmates to help fight wildfires after an inmate was charged with raping a woman working at a remote Utah firefighting base camp.

Idaho prison officials are working with the state’s lands department as they scrutinize which inmates are allowed to serve, the training they receive and how they are deployed, said Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray. Five crews of Idaho inmates were returned to prison after the charge was filed last week.

Most states in the U.S. West have similar programs allowing low-level offenders to be temporarily released to help firefighting efforts. In California, hundreds of minimum-security inmates fought on the front lines of the state’s largest-ever blaze this year.

Idaho inmate Ruben Hernandez, 27, was set make his first court appearance Wednesday on a felony rape charge alleging he assaulted the woman after she rejected his advances Aug. 29.

He was part of a 10-person crew that cooked and did janitorial work. They were supervised by two Idaho correctional officers.

Inmates are typically allowed to move about fairly freely, said Sanpete County attorney Kevin Daniels. Hernandez does not have a history of assault or similar crimes, and was less than a year from a parole date on a drug charge.



This photo provided by the Sanpete County Jail in Manti, Utah, shows Ruben Hernandez. Prosecutors say Hernandez, an Idaho prison inmate sent to help fight a wildfire, raped a woman who was also working to support firefighters in Utah. Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels said Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, the woman had rejected several advances from Hernandez before the Aug. 29 assault. Hernandez was charged with felony rape. (Sanpete County Jail via AP) (Associated Press)

“Historically, there’s not been a whole lot of problems. This is very, very atypical,” the prosecutor said.

No attorney was immediately listed for Hernandez in Utah court records, and a message left for one of his previous attorneys was not immediately returned. He is being held without bail in Utah.

The woman told police Hernandez had been flirting with her and asked for her number. She gave him another number to try to get him to leave her alone, according to charging documents filed Friday.

One morning as she was sitting in a wash trailer watching a movie, Hernandez entered, exposed himself and asked for oral sex, authorities said. He assaulted her after she again rejected him, according to charging documents.

She froze, afraid to scream or stop him because she knew he was a prisoner and did want to get hurt, the charges said. She told a friend, who reported the assault to base-camp security guards.

The inmate crew was part of a team of more than 200 people working the so-called Coal Hollow Fire at the time. The lightning-sparked blaze started Aug. 4 and torched about 47 square miles (122 square kilometers). It’s now about 80 percent contained.

Though assaults are uncommon, inmates have previously walked away from firefighting assignments. In October 2017, another Idaho inmate was missing for three hours after he walked away from a crew in California. He told officers he got lost while on a bathroom break.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.