Senators amended the legislation that was previously approved by the House. That means it must now go back to the House for lawmakers there to vote on the amended version.
Opponents said Idaho has a history of discriminatory behavior against marginalized groups that persists, and the measure would allow that behavior to continue.
This bill “is a step back into the Jim Crow era,” said Democratic Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, who is black, referring to the era before the civil rights movement.
“Mainstream dominant culture has never had to feel the brunt of the discrimination we’ve had for many, many years,” she said.
Backers say treating everyone simply for who they are rather than their gender or skin color is the intent of the legislation.
“The reality of it is, this is maybe a goal that is unobtainable, but I think we have to try,” said Republican Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder.
