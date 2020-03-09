The measure adds a new section to laws guiding the Commission on Human Rights that opponents said negates another section prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or age.
Opponents said Idaho has a history of discriminatory behavior against marginalized groups that persists, and the measure would allow that behavior to continue.
Backers contended the legislation removes discrimination by eliminating unfair hiring practices that can reduce the chances of the best person getting the job.
