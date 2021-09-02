In the 1,300 miles of Ida’s beeline from Louisiana’s Gulf Coast to New York City, the storm morphed from Category 4 hurricane into a sprawling mess of wind and water, but it packed an even deadlier wallop in its late phase, dumping more than three inches of rain on New York’s Central Park in just one hour, a record and a deluge so intense that basements and tunnels filled up in minutes. There were 23 deaths in New Jersey alone, the state’s governor said.